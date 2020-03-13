Manang edge past Armymen

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, March 12

NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 3-2 and advanced to the final of the 18th Aaha-Rara Gold Cup Football Tournament here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Foreign recruit Florent, Bimal Rana and Anjan Bista netted one goal each for five time winners MMC, while skipper Bharat Khawas and Deep Lama replied TAC in the second semi-final match of the tournament organised by Sahara Club.

MMC took an early lead through Florent in the fourth minute when the foreign recruit slammed home from close on a pass from Anjan Bista after Bimal Rana headed into the box following a corner from Sushil Lama. Bista came close to doubling the tally in the 18th minute but he failed to find the back of the nets on his solo effort.

MMC goalkeeper Sojit Gurung denied TAC skipper Bharat Khawas in the 19th minute before George Prince Karki of TAC shot over the bar three minutes later. At the other end, Dayananda Singh failed to beat past TAC goalkeeper Bibas Chaudhary in a one-on-one situation in the 24th minute.

Bimal Rana made it 2-0 for MMC in the 29th minute after the unmarked striker collected a pass from Anjan Bista and buried the ball into the second bar leaving TAC goalkeeper Bibas Chaudhary stranded. TAC skipper Bharat Khawas headed home a pass from Suman Aryal to cut the deficit in the 42nd minute.

Anjan Bista saw his header gathered by TAC custodian Chaudhary in the 59th minute, while TAC striker George Prince Karki wasted an opportunity heading over the bar following a pass from Khawas in 69th minute. TAC striker Nawayug Shrestha was denied by MMC goalkeeper Sojit Gurung with a brilliant punch in the 74th minute.

Anjan Bista finally found the back of the nets and he restored MMC’s two-goal cushion in the 81st minute after Bimal Rana released the ball for him capitalizing on an error from TAC’s Bikash Tamang.

Bista beat past TAC goalkeeper Chaudhary in a one-on-one situation to make it 3-1.

Deep Lama reduced the deficit for the departmental side two minutes later following a pass from Tanka Basnet.

TAC coach Nabin Neupane rued the missed opportunities and lauded the efforts of MMC in man-marking. “We wasted a couple of good chances and the boys could not play freely because of tight man-marking from Manang players,” said the former national team midfielder Neupane. MMC coach Fuja Tope praised the TAC players for putting up a strong performance. “TAC is a strong side and they played well,” said Tope. “The final match against NPC will be a tough one,” he added.

Manang will face another departmental side, Nepal Police Club in Saturday’s final.

NPC had defeated defending champions Ruslan Three Star Club 3-0 in the first semi-final match yesterday. Top two sides will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

