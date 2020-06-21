Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a blow to the London club’s chances of securing European football next season.
Frenchman Neal Maupay struck the winner five minutes into stoppage time after Nicolas Pepe’s delightful second-half opener had been cancelled out by Lewis Dunk.
The defeat left the Gunners, who lost keeper Bernd Leno to injury in the first half, in ninth place with 40 points from 30 games, six behind fifth-placed Manchester United.
The result came three days after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a 3-0 rout at Manchester City as the Premier League returned after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus health crisis.
Brighton are 15th on 32 points, five points above third-from-bottom Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.
Arsenal had four attempts in the opening 10 minutes – more than in the entire game against Manchester City – but they still could not find the net.
Their best chance came in the 31st minute when Alexandre Lacazette’s header was tipped away by Mathew Ryan after the Frenchman had been set up by Bukayo Saka, Arsenal‘s most dangerous player who struck the bar in the eighth minute.
Leno was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 40th minute with a possible knee injury after a tussle with Maupay.
He was replaced by Emiliano Martinez, who made his first Premier League appearance since 2017 and was tested right away by Aaron Mooy.
Pepe broke the deadlock in the 68th with a splendid curled effort into the far top corner.
It took Brighton seven minutes to level, with Dunk forcing the ball in after Maupay’s header had been blocked on the line by Rob Holding following a corner.
Five minutes into stoppage time, substitute Alexis Mac Allister played the ball forward and Maupay collected it after letting it run through his legs and flicked it past the keeper to inflict a second consecutive defeat on Arsenal.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government today brought home 23 bodies of Nepalis that were stranded abroad since international flight to Nepal have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the Foreign Employment Promotion Board, the bodies will be handed Read More...
Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns? Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all of its US locations in March. On Friday, it said it wo Read More...
President Donald Trump’s push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as “US vs. THEM.” "They hate me. They hate you Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 19 India’s West Bengal government has halted export of agriculture products worth Rs 70 million via Jhapa’s Kakarvitta border point to India. Agricultural products including tea and cardamom, loaded in 25 trucks bound for Bangladesh and India are about to rot as the trucks are Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to ensure safety of quarantined women in the midst of coronavirus fears. MoWCSC wrote to MoHA and MoFAGA, requesting them to ensu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government has lifted the ban on the import of peppercorns which had been imposed since more than a year. Citing that the ban on the import of peppercorns has encouraged illegal import and export of the product, the government has lifted the ban on the import of the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal told Chinese leaders today that Nepal would not accept any kind of support from any country if that was attached with security alignment in contravention of Nepal’s constitution. Dahal said this while in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, stated PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. Discussions will be carried out on the citizenship bill under cons Read More...