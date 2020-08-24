Messi would be ‘welcome’ at PSG, says Tuchel

Paris St Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says Lionel Messi would be welcome at the club if he ever decided to leave Barcelona but he does not expect the Argentine forward to do so.
Messi, who joined Barcelona aged 13, has scored a record 634 goals for the club in 730 games and is also their most decorated player with 33 trophies but the 33-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the club.
Reports in the Spanish media have cast doubts about his future at the club after a disappointing season that culminated in an 8-2 Champions League humiliation by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals this month.
“He’s very welcome. What coach says no to Messi?” Tuchel told BT Sport after his side lost 1-0 to Bayern in the Champions League final on Sunday.
“I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He’s Mr Barcelona.
Tuchel said the club would talk over their potential signing targets and that they needed a deeper squad to cope with the demands of the new season.
“We lost lots of players for this campaign and we lose now Thiago Silva and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting,” he added.
“We need to use the transfer window now to make the squad wider. The campaign will be very demanding without any breaks.
“We need to build a strong squad. We decided not to talk about transfers in this period. We’ll sit together in the next days.”
The 2019-20 French Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the new campaign kicked off over the weekend.
Kathmandu, August 22 The second meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on oil and gas cooperation that was conducted through video conferencing recently, held discussions on future areas of cooperation in the petroleum energy sector, including possibilities of new pipelines for supply of Read More...
LONDON: London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight. The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underne Read More...
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
Lalitpur, August 23 Women gather on the bank of a River in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Sunday to perform Rishi Panchami rituals amid the ongoing movement prohibition imposed by district authorities in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Tesla AC brand is all set to introduce a new model of air conditioner in the Nepali market. Despite being alike every other standard air conditioner in the world, this particular model consists of something that will make people feel like it is a truly a Nepali brand. The new AC will s Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days a Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south. How the virus is spreading in the world's second-most Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government's decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today. According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passe Read More...