MMC, TSC record wins over departmental sides

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 23

Manang Marshyangdi Club and Three Star Club registered victories over departmental sides in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Defending champions MMC defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 1-0 for their second straight victory, while Ruslan Three Star bagged first win with a 1-0 victory over Nepal Police Club. Daya Nanda Singh scored the solitary goal of the match in the injury time to seal the victory for MMC.

At a time when the match was heading towards the end, Singh found the back of the nets in the second minute of the injury time when he scored in the open nets after TAC goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu spilled the ball. Kuthu did stop the shot from Bimal Rana Magar but he could not gather the ball and Singh slammed home from close.

Suman Aryal put the ball into the MMC nets with his hands moments after the goal and he got the marching orders from referee after he collected the second yellow card for handling the ball. Both the teams created a couple of chances in second half but they could not convert any.

In their previous matches, MMC had defeated Nepal APF Club 2-0, while TAC had opened campaign with a 2-1 win over NIBL Friends Club.

In another match, Three Star tasted victory in their second match following their goalless draw against Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club in the first round. Sushil Rai scored the solitary goal of the match in the 84th minute to walk away with three points. Rai found the back of the nets from just outside the six-yard box following a pass from Sushan Shrestha.

After a frustrating first half, Three Star’s Wasiu Oladiran Hazmat saw his strike punched back by NPC goalkeper Shatrudhan Kumar Chaudhary in the 46th minute, while Sushan Shrestha’s attempt in rebound was blocked by Ajit Bhandari. Suman Lama of NPC ended up with a high shot in the 53rd minute. A minute later, Three Star skipper Bikram headed over the bar following a corner from Mikchhen Tamang.

NPC’s Suman Lama failed to beat Three Star goalie Gullaume Yves Priso Njanga in the 56th minute, while Bijay Bhujel headed wide on a cross from Wasiu Oladiran Hazmat in the 68th minute.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook