Mt Everest Open postponed

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Nepal Taekwondo Association on Thursday postponed the third Mount Everest Open International Taekwondo Championship which was scheduled to be held in Pokhara from April 1-5 due to COV- ID-19 outbreak.

“We have decided to postpone the third edition of the championship as the participating nations showed concerns about the tournament in the wake of the noble coronavirus outbreak,” said NTA in a release.

“The World Taekwondo has already postponed international events including Olympic qualifiers, Asian Championships and Asian Para-taekwondo Championships and the world governing body has also instructed member countries not to organise any tournament.

The new dates will be announced once the situation gets favourable,”the release added.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

