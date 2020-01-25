Nagarkoti & Co claim Pro-Am title

Santosh Kafle

Dharan, January 24

Nepal No 1 pro Bhuwan Nagarkoti teamed up with amateur golfers Hemant Thapa, Lekhi Subba and SP Bhim Dahal to win the Surya Nepal Eastern Open Pro-Am title here at the Nirvana Country Club Health and Golf Resort today.

Nagarkoto was the best among pros with 41 points after he carded five-under 65 and he was teamed up with top three amateur players — Thapa (42), Subba (37) and Dahal (36) — to finish first with the total score of 156 points.

The team of pro Dhana Bahadur Thapa and amateurs Sandhya Rai, Sudar Rai and Sam Rai accumulated 143 points to win the runners-up trophy. Thapa scored 39 points, while Sandhya and Sundar earned 35 each and Sam got 34 points.

Local pro Sukra Bahadur Rai and amateur golfers Sumitra Limbu, Norkin Tamang and Yogesh Rai finished third with 139 points. Pro Rai finished third ahead of Shivaram Shrestha on count back after being tied on 38 points, while amateurs Sumitra scored 33 and Norkin and Yogesh scored 32 points each.

Sandhya Rai won the women’s section individual trophy with 35 points. Hemant Thapa and Deepak Karki bagged the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin awards respectively.

Top pro of the day teamed up with three best amateur golfers to declare the winning team, while second best pro card and fourth to sixth amateurs were in the runners-up team. Likewise, third best pro teamed up with amateurs placed from seventh to ninth in the second runners-up team.

In all, 67 golfers — 15 pros and 52 amateurs — took part in the event. Speaker of Provincial Assembly Pradeep Kumar Bhandari, Chairman of Nirvana Country Club Shashi Ram Bhandari and Executive Director Kalpana Bhandari gave away prizes to the winners.

On Thursday, local pro Mani Rai won the title of the Surya Nepal Eastern Open, the seecond event under the Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2019- 20. On his way to claiming the second career title, Rai posted record nine-under 201 in the 54-hole competition.

Former top pro Shiva Ram Shrestha finished second at 205, while Sukra Bahadur Rai was third at 211.

