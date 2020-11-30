Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The National Sports Council made public the expenditure incurred in the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year.

According to NSC Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, a total of Rs 1.32 billion was spent to organise the regional sporting extravaganza, while the NSC spent Rs 2.86 billion in construction and maintenance of infrastructure.

Silwal said the government had provided the NSC with Rs 3.65 billion and the organisers collected Rs 20 million from gate collection, Rs 110 million from participating nations and Rs 2 million from advertisements.

Nepal claimed a record 207 medals including 51 gold medals. Swimmer Gaurika Singh won four gold medals alone, while taekwondo player Ayasha Shakya, karateka Monday Kaji Shrestha and golfer Subash Tamang bagged two gold medals each.

A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook