Nepal directly enter global qualifier for ICC T20 WC 2021

KATHMANDU: Nepal gained direct entry into the Global Qualifiers for the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

Nepal will play the global qualifiers to be held in India next year. A total of 16 countries will participate in the global qualifying games.

This year the T20 World Cup is taking place in Australia. According to the ICC statement, “The bottom four teams from the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2020 will join the regional qualifiers in the global qualification events along with the next four best T20 ranked teams as of 1 January 2020: Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong”. This means Nepal do not need to play Asian Qualifiers for the world cup qualification, the statement reads.

The 16-team Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which replaces a previously scheduled eight team ICC Champions Trophy, will see 11 regional qualification events taking place across the five ICC regions (Africa, Asia, America, East Asia Pacific and Europe) with eight teams progressing to one of two global qualifying events, the ICC noted.

