Nepal Police Club thrash Karnali Province

SANTOSH KAFLE

Sunsari, January 8

Nepal Police Club thrashed Karnali Province by 267 runs in the Group B match of the Manmohan Memorial National One- Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

Batting first, NPC were all out for 346 runs in 49.3 overs before the departmental side packed Karnali for a paltry 79 runs in 27.1 overs in the first match of the group, which also includes Province-2.

NPC made a bright start with openers Sunil Dhamala and Amit Shrestha putting in 69 runs in 11 overs before the latter was dismissed for 31-ball 29 that included six boundaries. Dhamala and Dipendra Singh Airee then added 36 runs for the second wicket to take the scores past three figures. Airee struck three fours and a six in his 19-ball 25.

Anil Kumar Sah joined Dhamala in the middle and they shared a 71-run partnership for the third wicket before the former departed for 36 off 39 balls hitting four boundaries and a six. NPC lost another two wickets in the space of three runs before Kushal Bhurtel took over the responsibility.

Dhamala scored 70 off 95 balls that included six boundaries and a six, while Dilip Nath and Pawan Sarraf contributed 15 runs each.

Bhurtel and Manjeet Shrestha added 49 runs for the seventh wicket to take the team towards huge total. Bhurtel top scored with a quickfire 78 off 49 balls that included seven boundaries and five sixes, while skipper Shrestha scored 20-ball 18 hitting one each four and six. Lalit Singh Bhandari chipped in with 21-ball 27 with the help of a boundary and two sixes.

Skipper Rabindra Shahi took 3-40 for Karnali, while Raj Shah and Yunish Singh grabbed two each and Lalit Pyakurel pocketed one wicket.

Chasing a huge target, Karnali Province lost openers Rabindra Shahi and Bipin Rawal with just nine runs on the board and they never recovered. Only four batsmen were able to score in double figures with Raj Shah being the top scorer with 14-ball 23. Lalit Singh Bhandari, Manjeet Shrestha and Sagar Dhakal took two wickets each for NPC, while Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi and Kushal Bhurtel claimed one apiece. Bhurtel was named the man of the match. On Thursday, Karnali will play against Province-2.

