Nepal retains 18th position in ICC ODI rankings

KATHMANDU: Nepal keeps hold of its 18th position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s One Day International (ODI) rankings. Nepal has a rating of 19 with 152 points in weighted eight matches as per the new ranking chart.

It slid to the 18th position from 17th in last month’s ranking.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Papua New Guinea respectively hold the 19th and 20th positions with ratings of nine and zero. They are the only two countries behind Nepal in the ICC rankings.

England holds the topmost position with an assigned rating of 125 with 6,745 points, while India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa respectively follow England in the ranking chart.

