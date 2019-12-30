Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: New Diamond Sports Club is organising the third edition of the Hongwanji New Diamond Cup Open Women’s Volleyball Tournament from January 8-11 next year.

Around eight teams are expected to take part in the tournament to be played at the New Buspark courts, informed the organisers at a press meet on Sunday.

Hongwanji Bouddha Society is the main sponsor of the tournament from the second edition. The winners will be richer by Rs 400,101, while the runners-up will receive Rs 300,101. Likewise, the third and fourth placed teams will get Rs 151,101 and Rs 51,101 respectively.

The player of the tournament will earn Rs 21,101, while the seven best individuals — spiker, blocker, quicker, setter, server, defender and coach — will get Rs 7,100 each.

A version of this article appears in print on December 30, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

