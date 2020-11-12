Newlook Germany waste chances in scrappy win over Czechs

LEIPZIG: A newlook Germany side earned a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday but wasted a bagful of chances and failed to impress as they prepare to face Ukraine and Spain in the Nations League.
Germany coach Joachim Loew, who rested key players ahead of the Nations League games, fielded a 3-4-3 formation with Philip Max and Ridle Baku earning their first caps and adding pace to the team in the first half.
The Germans, who face Ukraine in three days and Spain on Nov. 17, took a deserved lead when Max cut back for Luca Waldschmidt to tap in after 13 minutes.
They should have scored several more in a dominant first half, but Julian Brand, Baku and Nadiem Amiri squandered good chances.
The Germans also remained wobbly at the back just as they had been in their previous five games in which they conceded nine goals.
Germany had led in three of those matches only to concede equalisers in each and Loew saw his players again step off the gas after the break.
The Czechs got more possession while Florian Neuhaus rattled the post with a powerful shot in a rare chance for Germany.
The hosts’ Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, replacing Manuel Neuer, did have to come to his side’s rescue to avoid another draw, sensationally palming a bouncing header from Matej Vydra wide eight minutes from time.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely. Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for crea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today refused to issue an interim order in cases filed separately by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Bhatta challenging Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s appointment to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal. Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physi Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back. The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at sever Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June. The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 11 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson Prabhu Sah, who was elected as member of Parliament from Rautahat Constituency-3, has observed that the security situation in the district has worsened due to the police force’s love for commission. Speaking to journali Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 11 A person died on the spot after a spotted tiger attacked him in Geruwa Rural Municipality, Bardiya, on Saturday. He was taking the cattle to the nearby river for grazing. The deceased has been identified as Lahanu Tharu, 58, of the rural municipality. The tiger also t Read More...
SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late. According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days. Read More...