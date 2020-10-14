Neymar hat-trick helps Brazil to 4-2 win over Peru

LIMA: A hat-trick from Neymar helped Brazil to a 4-2 victory over Peru in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday and moved the Paris St Germain forward second behind Pele on his country’s all-time goal-scoring list.
Peru’s Andre Carrillo got his third goal in two games to put the home side ahead after six minutes with a crisp volley from outside the box but Neymar equalised from the spot in 28 minutes after he had been fouled.
Peru went ahead again after 59 minutes when Renato Tapia’s 25-metre shot hit Rodrigo Caio before rolling into the net, only for Richarlison to equalise five minutes later.
Neymar put Brazil ahead with another penalty with seven minutes left and, after Peru’s Carlos Zambrano was sent off, scored his 64th international goal when he stabbed home in injury time to make it 4-2.
Only Pele, with 77 goals, has scored more for Brazil than Neymar.
In Merida, Paraguay took the points with a 1-0 win over Venezuela, Gaston Gimenez scoring for the visitors with five minutes left.
Brazil and Argentina top the group after winning both of their opening matches, while Paraguay, who drew with Peru in their opener, are third on four points.
Peru’s point keeps them above Venezuela and Bolivia, who have lost their first two matches.
The next round of games take place next month.
The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation playoff.
