KATHMANDU: Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No 1 tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Tuesday.

Djokovic took to Instagram to share the news regarding him testing positive for the respiratory disease.

The tennis sensation along with his wife have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after arriving in Belgrade from Zadar, where his Adria Tour event had recently taken place.

The Adria tour had made headlines but for the wrong reasons as the tour had brought the player heavy critisicism.

Djokovic has been criticized for organising the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the contagion.

It has also been learnt that other players, namely– Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

According to AP, the top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia.

In a statement Novak stated that he and his wife have tested positive for the transmission while their children have tested negative.

Athletes across several sports have been grappling with the coronavirus infection wherein three cricketers from Pakistan too tested positive for the infection today.

