NRT hammer Saraswoti Club

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 17

New Road Team defeated Saraswoti Youth Club 4-0, while Nepal Police Club and Himalayan Sherpa Club played a goalless draw in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial ‘A’ Division League today.

Saroj Tamang scored a brace, while Junior Onguene Nikengue and Jordan Jr Ndemba Owona netted one each for NRT at the ANFA Complex grounds.

Nikengue opened the scoring for NRT in the 40th minute when he headed home following a corner kick from his skipper Prakash Budhathoki.

Tamang then struck twice to make it 3-0. He doubled the tally in the 69th minute with a header on a free kick from Min Arik Bista, and he extended the lead in the 81st minute. Owona completed the scoring with the team’s fourth goal moments before the final whistle.

At the Dasharath Stadium, NPC and Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club settled for a 0-0 stalemate.

The departmental side created a couple of opportunities in the first half but failed to convert any. Skipper Jumanu Rai ended up with a high shot from the box in the 13th minute, while HSC goalkeeper Kishor Giri saved Suman Lama’s attempt in the 39th minute.

A total of 14 clubs are taking part in the league. The bottom team after the round robin tournament will be relegated.

Top three teams after the round robin league will receive five million rupees, Rs 3.5 million and Rs 2.5 million.

Likewise, fourth to sixth placed clubs will get Rs 1.5 million, Rs 700,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively. One club will receive Rs 100,000 along with Fair Play award.

Similarly, the best five individuals — striker, midfielder, defender, goalkeeper and coach — will be awarded with Rs 150,000 each, while the man-of-the-match in each game will earn Rs 10,000.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook