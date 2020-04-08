NTA helps those in need

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepalese Taekwondo Academy on Tuesday distributed relief materials to the daily-wage workers in Danchhi who were hit hard by the lockdown imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to NTA President Ashok Khadka, who is also the international referee, each pack included rice, oil, salt, pulse and sugar. “We distributed a pack each to 10 families in Danchhi today,” said Khadka. “The families were hit hard by the lockdown as they could not go to work and earn their living,” he added. The NTA distributed similar materials to 10 families in Mulpani on Monday. The NTA had raised a total of Rs 91,151 through donations.

The government has directed local authorities to create onedoor policy to distribute relief materials to the needy ones.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook