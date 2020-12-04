Pakistan have training exemption revoked due to COVID-19 positives

WELLINGTON: The Pakistan cricket team have had their exemption to train during managed isolation in Christchurch withdrawn due to several members of the squad testing positive for the novel coronavirus, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on Friday.
Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for the virus since arriving in New Zealand.
“I have very carefully considered this situation,” Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad.
“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.
“We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”
Under the exemption the squad would have been allowed to train in small groups from the fourth day of their mandatory 14-day isolation until they were released next week.
The initial positive tests that were discovered upon their arrival, however, prompted Bloomfield to temporarily suspend the exemption until the Health Ministry completes an investigation.
The squad were also warned for breaching bio-security regulations last week.
Pakistan were scheduled to have a four-day game starting on Dec. 10 against New Zealand ‘A’ upon their release from isolation, but opted instead to play a series of intra-squad matches, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.
The tourists are due to play three Twenty20 internationals and two tests from Dec. 18, while a Pakistan ‘A’ tour will also be held concurrently.
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 2 The district authority of Rautahat has decided to close more than half a dozen crusher plants operating illegally in different parts of the district. The decision was taken by a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee convened in the District Administration Office of Read More...
It’s hard to gauge the magnitude of the paedophilia problem but is said to have increased after the 2015 earthquake In the last few years, more than a dozen foreigners have been arrested for paedophilia in the country, the latest being a 60-year-old Frenchman, Christia Serge Henri Nougaret, from Read More...
If finance ministers fail to help prioritise water and sanitation, the consequences could affect societies for generations. Financial decision-makers must create an enabling environment by investing in institutions and people, and mobilising new sources of finance, such as taxes, tariffs, transfers, Read More...
Until now, in Nepal, policy-making process has been a top down approach, assuming that it has a homogeneous context all across the country. However, this is not true because there is great variation across the country in terms of geography, culture and language. One example in this regard is t Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has demanded the government to remove double taxation system citing that the taxes levied by the federal and provincial governments have dampened the spirits of the private sector. According to FNCCI, dou Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 A new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries. Among the affected groups, women and lower paid workers hav Read More...
KATHMANDU: The share market bull edged near the 2,100-point mark on Wednesday, surging by 3.53 per cent or 70.62 points to close at a new high of 2,071.02 points. Sensitive index jumped 3.19 per cent or 12.25 points to 396.04 points and float rose by 2.86 per cent or 3.86 points to 139.21 points. Read More...