PSG hammer Dijon, Lyon beat Marseille to reach French Cup semis

Paris St Germain’s Pablo Sarabia scored twice as they hammered Dijon 6-1 to reach the French Cup semi-finals where they will be joined by Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Olympique de Marseille 1-0 on Wednesday.

Lying 17th in Ligue 1, hosts Dijon were facing an uphill struggle when Wesley Lautoa turned the ball into his own net in the first minute, but Mounir Chouiar got his side back on level terms 12 minutes later.

League leaders PSG illustrated the gulf in class towards the end of the first half as Kylian Mbappe restored their advantage, and defender Thiago Silva struck a third five minutes into the second half.

Spaniard Sarabia increased PSG’s lead in the 56th minute as the home side’s challenge fell apart, and Dijon defender Senou Coulibaly scored another own goal in the 86th minute before a stoppage-time Sarabia effort completed the rout.

Lyon struggled for long periods at home to Marseille and the game looked like it might be heading for extra time when Moussa Dembele’s 70th-minute penalty was saved by Marseille keeper Yohann Pele.

Yet with nine minutes left Houssem Aouar collected a reverse pass on the right-hand side of the penalty area before firing home to give the hosts the lead, which they managed to hold despite a late assault by Marseille.

Lyon and PSG join Stade Rennais in the semi-finals, while St Etienne face amateur fourth-division side Epinal in the last quarter-final on Thursday.