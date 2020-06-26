Reaction to Liverpool’s Premier League title win

LONDON: Reaction to Liverpool’s Premier League triumph, their first league title since 1990:
Manager Juergen Klopp: “I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) – everyone!” he said.
Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry:
“This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.”
Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish, the last manager to win the title for the club in 1990:
“The last two years and since Juergen (Klopp)’s come in has been very positive. He’s been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.”
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose team won the last two Premier League titles:
“Congratulations to Liverpool for this great season. We won a lot in the last few years and of course we want to close the gap.”
Graeme Souness, former Liverpool player and manager:
“They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can’t say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League).”
Andy Robertson, Liverpool left back:
“We had to wait 13 weeks, it was 13 long weeks with uncertainty, but a lot of our fans had to wait 30 years so it was a short time compared to what they’ve had.”
Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager:
“Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone.”
Jamie Carragher, Sky pundit and former Liverpool defender:
“This Liverpool team now will want to emulate what Manchester City have done and retain the title for sure, and what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson. I don’t think one title will be enough for Juergen Klopp and this team with the energy they have.”
Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool captain:
“Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG (Fenway Sports Group). And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.”
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, who has owned a 2% stake in Liverpool since 2011:
“PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO @LFC #YNWA.”
Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia:
“… What a fantastic achievement. Congrats to all the players, staff and board member. I’m not forgetting the supporters. Enjoy the moment, it’s been a long time but finally is here!!”
Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres:
“… Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You’ve been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved. YNWA.”
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina:
“… Award more than deserved after an excellent season… 30 years later. Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club.”
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 199,737 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 287,863 Rapid Diagno Read More...
GAIGHAT: A youth who was convicted of rape two years ago and had subsequently disappeared, has been arrested on Thursday. The court had made a decision to imprison Sanjaya Sadaa (20) of Triyuga Municipality-3 for seven years six months and 24 days and fine him a penalty of Rs 10,000. The pol Read More...
KATHMANDU: At a time when the the country's economy is being marred by the extended lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus crisis, the Hotel Professional Federation Nepal (HPFN) has made an appeal to the government to bring in special economic package to prevent tourism and hospitality industry Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today refuted media reports on Nepal-China border issues and Chinese encroachment of Nepali territory. The Ministry through its official statement clarified that the news was baseless as there are no supporting evidences in its favour. "The new Read More...
KATHMANDU: Urging netizens to wear mask to protect people from the effect of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come in support of 'Mask Up Challenge,' an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram, wherein she is seen suppor Read More...
KATHMNADU: Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal has urged people to offer a warm welcome to Nepalis returning home from abroad. The actor sent the message to all people of Nepal to give support and motivation with a clean heart to those returning home via his social media. “Each day thousands of o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who cemented his credentials as a versatile actor in the just completed The King: Eternal Monarch, will enlist for his mandatory military duty on July 6. The actor's agency KeyEast announced Woo's enlistment on June 24 but that the location and Read More...