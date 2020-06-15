Real return with convincing win over Eibar

MADRID: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga‘s three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the fourth minute while captain Sergio Ramos struck on the half-hour mark before Marcelo netted in the 37th.
Real did ease off after the interval and Eibar forward Sergi Enrich struck the woodwork before Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back for the visiting side on the hour mark.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane used all five of his substitutions as his players continued to tire.
The win kept Real on La Liga leaders Barcelona’s heels with 59 points after 28 games. They are two points behind Barca after the Catalans beat Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday.
“We are very happy with the three points and that things are starting to get back to normal,” said Ramos.
“It was a bit weird for everyone to return after such an awful crisis. It’s been a strange situation, but at last we’re back. Football is very important to everyone and to be able to step on the grass again gave us immense joy.”
With Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium being revamped, Zidane’s men re-started the campaign at the 6,000-capacity Di Stefano stadium where their reserve side play.
Real are usually greeted by a throng of supporters when their bus arrives at the Bernabeu but they faced a far more relaxing journey on Sunday as they walked 300 metres from their residency at the training ground to the stadium.
Germany midfielder Kroos put his side at ease with a powerful first-time shot which fizzed into the far top corner while Ramos struck the second by knocking a pass from Eden Hazard into the net to complete a sweeping counter attack.
Brazilian left back Marcelo then further stretched the scoreline with a lethal finish into the bottom corner and celebrated by kneeling and raising his right fist, an apparent tribute to the Black Lives Matter campaign taking place around the world.
Jumla, June 13 The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme. The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at Read More...
Gaighat, June 13 A construction company, which failed to complete a project on time, has been fined for the delay in Udayapur. Mahalaxmi Lokapriya JV was responsible for construction of a concrete bridge over the Triyuga River between Siwai and Belahi villages in Udayapur’s Chaudandi Municip Read More...
POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night. Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the land Read More...
Haaland bags 11th goal in 12 league games Werder beat Paderborn 5-1 in relegation battle Leaders Bayern Munich beat Gladbach 2-1 BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund substitute Erling Haaland headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday but their title Read More...
MALLORCA: Lionel Messi scored and grabbed two assists as La Liga leaders Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win away to struggling Real Mallorca on Saturday, making the perfect return to action after Spanish football's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The champions got off to a fl Read More...
BEIJING: China reported 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 13, the highest since April 13, according to data released by the national health authority on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with 36 of th Read More...
Bajura, June 13 Nepal Food Corporation, Kolti Depot, Bajura, has issued a public notice stating that sale of rice from the depot has been halted from June 3, till further notice. The depot said 700 quintal rice allocated for current fiscal was already distributed. Malati Rokaya, a local, s Read More...
Rautahat, June 13 Police fired 14 rounds of tear gas and two rounds of bullets in the air this afternoon after quarantined people attacked police for preventing them to meet their kin in Rautahat’s Rajpur Municipality. Head Constable Subodh Singh of District Police Office of Gaur suffered he Read More...