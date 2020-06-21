Record-breaking Lewandowski sparkles as Bayern win again

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goals in a Bundesliga season.
The Bavarians, who sealed their eighth successive title on Tuesday with victory at Werder Bremen, went in front after 15 minutes through Joshua Kimmich’s well-placed shot from a Lewandowski assist.
The striker then nodded in on the rebound in the 24th minute after Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow had blocked a Leon Goretzka shot before flicking in the third from a Lucas Hernandez cutback before halftime.
Only two players in the history of the Bundesliga, Gerd Mueller and Dieter Mueller, have scored more goals in one season.
Freiburg had earlier cut the deficit through Lucas Hoeler.
Bayern, who earned a club record 15th consecutive victory in all competitions, took their foot off the gas after the break, allowing Freiburg to create a few chances.
Sven Ulreich, making a rare appearance as replacement for Bayern’s first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, denied Kwon Chang-hoon in a one-on-one in stoppage time.
“We want to score goals and win games. When you trust your strengths it is an asset in every game. You can strengthen that with victories and I hope that we can keep doing this,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.
“We still have things to do. The next goal is the German Cup final (on July 4) and then there is one more goal where we will try to go as far as we can,” Flick added in reference to the Champions League and Bayern’s shot at a treble.
Lewandowski can still add to his tally on the final matchday but is unlikely to match Gerd Mueller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season set in 1972.
The previous best mark by a foreign player was 31 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2016-17 season.
Bayern, who need five more goals to equal the club record of 101 for a season, are on 79 points, 10 clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
