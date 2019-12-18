Rhinos outplay Paltan

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 17

Chitwan Rhinos got off to the mark with a six-wicket victory over defending champions Pokhara Paltan in the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here today.

Batting first, Paltan were bowled out for 107 runs in 20 overs before the Rhinos raced to 108-4 with 31 balls to spare. Paltan skipper fought the lonely battle scoring 45 off 39 balls that included three each fours and sixes, while Kushal Malla (13) was the next best. Sunny Patel, Rohan Mustafa and Bhuvan Karki claimed two wickets each for Rhinos, while Karan KC, Bikram Sob and skipper Paras Khadka grabbed one apiece.

Chasing a modest target, the Rhinos were reduced to 26-2 and then to 58-4. But Babar Hayat and Sunny Patel took the team home without further loss adding 50 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket.

Man-of-the-match Hayat struck six fours and four sixes in his 42-ball 66 not out, while Patel remained unbeaten on 18-ball 22.

Rashid Khan and Sarabjit Ladda claimed two wickets each for Paltan.

