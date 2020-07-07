Ribery suffers double blow with injury and burglary

MILAN: Former France international Franck Ribery was not only injured playing for Fiorentina on Sunday but returned home to find he had been robbed too, the player said on social media on Monday.
Ribery limped off with a foot injury after a second half collision in the 2-1 victory at Parma as his Italian club ended a five-match winless run.
But celebrations were short lived as on his return to his home in Tuscany the same night he discovered he had been burgled.
The 37-year-old posted a video of ransacked rooms on social media.
“My wife lost some handbags, some jewels, but thank God nothing essential,” he wrote.
“My wife and kids are safe in Munich, but how can I feel safe today?
“I continue to play and run after the ball because it’s my passion but, passion or not, my family’s well-being is more important than anything and we will make decisions that are necessary for our well-being,” he added in comments likely to prompt speculation about his future at the Serie A club.
Ribery, who won 81 caps for France and played in the 2006 World Cup final, spent most of his career in Germany at Bayern Munich, finishing with a club record 24 trophies.
He moved to Fiorentina last August on a free transfer.
DAMAULI: Thirty-nine persons have died by suicide in the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, in Tanahun district. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Poudel, of the 39 cases, in 35 persons died by hanging. Meanwhile, three cases of death were by intention Read More...
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
Kathmandu, July 7 What started as a health crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic has now unfolded into a global economic and livelihood crisis. While the ubiquitous quarantines and lockdowns may have saved many lives and provided an additional benefit of environmental improvement, their e Read More...
Keane own goal gives Spurs win Mourinho secures 200th Premier League win Son and Lloris have halftime bust-up LONDON: An own goal by Michael Keane proved the difference as Tottenham Hotspur beat visitors Everton 1-0 in a dour clash on Monday to move up to eighth in the standings an Read More...
LONDON: Johnny Depp begins legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star, his ex-wife actress Amber Heard and a number of other well-known figures. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" f Read More...
Kathmandu, July 6 China’s Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi yesterday met Madhav Kumar Nepal, a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), raising eyebrows as the meeting took place at a time when the internal rift within the NCP is heading towards a climax. Nepal’s former perma Read More...
BHOJPUR, JULY 6 Nepal Student Union, Bhojpur, has asked guardians not to pay any fees to schools for the lockdown period. At a time when PABSON and N-PAB- SON have asked guardians to pay fees to schools even for the lockdown period, NSU, Bhojpur, has asked guardians not to pay fees for the loc Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...