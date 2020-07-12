Ronaldo’s penalties salvage 2-2 draw for Juventus against Atalanta

TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties, both awarded for handballs and the second in the last minute, as Serie A leader Juventus twice hit back to draw 2-2 with Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title on Saturday.
The Portuguese forward took his league tally to 28 goals this season as Juventus went eight points clear of second-placed Lazio with six matches to play. Atalanta are a further point back in third after being denied a tenth successive league win.
Both handballs were clearly accidental but, under the current rules, referee Piero Giacomelli had no option but to award the penalties.
It was rough justice on Atalanta. The team, which leads Serie A in scoring, would have climbed into second place and cut the gap between themselves and Juventus to six points if they had won.
Juventus, humbled 4-2 at AC Milan on Tuesday, dropped Miralem Pjanic but were quickly forced onto the back foot by a typically audacious Atalanta side.
Duvan Zapata put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute as an intricate exchange of passes with Alejandro Gomez opened up the Juventus defence before the Colombian slotted his shot past Wojciech Szczesny.
The visitors continued to pen Juventus into their half, enjoying 58% possession and five shots to the home team’s one before halftime, only to fall foul of the handball rule 10 minutes after the break.
Paulo Dybala fired a cross against Marten de Roon’s elbow and, although it was at point-blank range and the Dutchman’s arm was close to his chest, the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot.
Ronaldo smashed home the spot kick, scoring for the sixth game in a row.
The game opened up, with Atalanta regaining the lead in the 81st minute when Luis Muriel sent a pass across the face of the penalty area to Ruslan Malinovskyi who took it in his stride before firing a right-foot shot past Szczesny.
But lightning struck a second time for Atalanta when Gonzalo Higuain got his foot to a corner and deflected the ball onto Muriel’s hand.
The Colombian did not have time to get his hand out of the way but, as it was outstretched, the penalty had to be given and Ronaldo converted in the 90th minute.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 279,599 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
POKHARA: As many as 27 persons, who went missing in the landslides that swept through Myagdi district, have been confirmed dead, until Saturday evening. Four persons are still missing. While bodies of 24 persons were recovered throughout Saturday, three bodies had been found on Friday. Accordi Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Eminem and Erase Me singer Kid Cudi have collaborated for the first time for a new single The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady on police brutality, coronavirus pandemic and more. According to ANI, the song slams police brutality, takes a dig at those not wear Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dutch brand Botter made a plea for the Black Lives Matter movement at Paris men's fashion week on July 10. According to AFP, the two designers of the brand — Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh delivered a plea for people to "unite against violence on the black community, against vio Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels that nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films and it is just the tip of the iceberg. Abhay, who made Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol's Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram t Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, who resolved their differences last year, are rumoured to be related and they fight like cousins. According to ANI, during an interview on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, TV show host Sian Welby asked Perry about the theory circulating Read More...
LOS ANGELES: American actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers have split up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together — they shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on July 10. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an inc Read More...
DUBLIN: Ireland mourned as one on Saturday former national soccer manager Jack Charlton, whose achievements transcended the sport and made him a hero despite hailing from old rivals England. The English World Cup winner, who died at 85, took over the Irish team in 1986 when relations were tense w Read More...