Ruthless Newcastle overpower 10-man Sheffield United 3-0

NEWCASTLE: Three second-half goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton helped Newcastle United secure a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.
The visitors did not create many opportunities at St James’ Park and were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when defender John Egan collected his second yellow card.
Egan, who was cautioned for clashing with Joelinton over an offside decision in the first half, brought down the Brazilian striker to receive his marching orders from referee David Coote.
Newcastle seized control of the contest in the 55th minute when Ritchie’s cross from the left wing found Saint-Maximin, whose low shot found the net.
Ritchie doubled Newcastle‘s lead in the 69th minute with a swerving shot from the edge of the box, before Joelinton recorded only his second league goal of the campaign.
GAURIPHANTA: An Indo-Nepal border security meeting was held in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh state of India, on Saturday. The meeting held between officials of the two nations to discuss management of coordinated movement of people through the border checkpoints, in the wake of CO Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS member Jin has been crowned the as the person with 'The World's Most Perfect Male Face'. The idol was given the title by the Dutch visual arts team Sluis Painting. According to Koreaboo, Jin had been shortlisted for 'The World’s Most Perfect Male Face' on June 10, and was crow Read More...
Bayern earn club record 15th straight win Lewandowski scores twice to take tally to 33 BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goal Read More...
Pepe opens the scoring with splendid curled shot Brighton equalise through Dunk Maupay earns Brighton all three points in stoppage time Arsenal lose keeper Leno through injury Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albi Read More...
Both NAC and Himalaya Airlines had revised their flight schedules over air fare Kathmandu, June 20 Under the government’s repatriation flights, a total of 1,186 Nepalis arrived today — the highest number in a single day since the government started repatriating stranded citizens last week. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Investment Board Nepal (IBN) has approved foreign direct investment worth Rs 185.43 billion for seven different projects that are in the pipeline. The 44th meeting of the IBN on Friday, which was led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chief of the board, ga Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship on the basis of matrimonial relations only after seven years. The main opposition Nepali Congress and the Janata S Read More...
Three killed, and three more seriously injured Police say not treating it as terrorism 25-year-old man from Reading arrested PM Johnson sends condolences after "appalling incident" READING: Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing s Read More...