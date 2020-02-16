Samriddhi in quarters

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Samriddhi advanced to the quarter-finals of the IIMS fifth Under-18 National Basketball Tournament here at the NSC covered hall on Saturday.

Samriddhi hammered Dang 95-36 riding on 24 points from Ankit Manikar. In other matches, White House beat Golden Gate 73-68 in which Suraj Khatri netted 23 points for the winners, while Ajay Ghale scored 28 points as New Zenith outplayed Angels Heart 86-33.

Also, Xavier International College recorded a 83-39 victory over Rupandehi riding on 18 points from Ang Phurba.

A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament which also serves as the selection for the U-18 tournament to be held in Bangladesh.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

