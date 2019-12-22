Sankata, JYC taste victory

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 21

CMG Club Sankata and Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club recorded victories in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here today.

Dipesh Ale Magar scored the solitary goal as Sankata defeated New Road Team 1-0 at the Dasharath Stadium.

Ale Magar found the back of the nets in the 10th minute following a pass from Amit Tamang and that was enough for Sankata to register their first win.

Ale Magar had wasted a chance in the third minute of the match but he amended the mistake seven minutes later. In the fourth minute, NRT’s Jordan Jr Ndemba Owona headed wide on a cross from Saroj Tamang.

Rajesh Pariyar missed another chance for NRT in the 24th minute before Sankata goalkeeper Binay Shrestha saved Darshan Gurung’s weak attempt.

Owana could not meet his skipper Prakash Budhathoki’s cross in the 38th minute, while Sankata thought they doubled the tally in the 42nd minute but NRT custodian Ajit Prajapati made a spectacular save to deny the header from Ajayi Martins.

NRT struggled in the first 10 minutes of the second half as they were busy in defending series of attacks from Sankata. NRT skipper Budhathoki saved his team in the 47th minute when he headed out Mesouk Etigne’s shot from goalline, while Erik Bista came to the rescue moments later. Goalkeeper Prajapati then punched out a powerful strike from Amit Tamang in the 53rd minute.

NRT created a couple of opportunities in their bid to level the score but they were unable to find the back of the nets. Darshan Gurung fell short after Sankata goalkeeper Binay Shrestha spilled the ball while saving a shot from NRT captain Budhathoki in the 65th minute. Two minutes later, Erik Bista saw his attempt saved by Sankata custodian Shrestha and the glovesman came to the rescue to deny Biyak Biyal. Darshan Gurung failed to beat Sankata goalie Shrestha in the 77th minute, while Ashok Thapa’s goal in the 80th minute was ruled offside.

With the first win in two matches, Sankata opened their accounts with three points, while NRT have one point despite registering victory in their first match. NRT began the campaign with minus two points after they had finished at the bottom in the previous edition of the league, which did not have the provision of relegation.

At the ANFA Complex grounds, JYC beat Saraswoti Youth Club 1-0 riding on a goal from Dady Junior Wamba.

JYC took the lead in the 10th minute and that was enough for them to walk away with full three points.

Released by Fode Fofana after dodging as many as two defenders, Wamba found the back of the nets in the second attempt after he slipped on the artificial turf.

In other notable moves, Bijay Ghalan and Aruj Singh wasted scoring chances for JYC, while Wamba saw his header saved by Saraswoti goalkeeper Pradeep Bhandari. Saraswoti came close to levelling the scores in the 65th minute Krishna Ranabhat ended up with a wide shot.

With the win, JYC accumulated four points and are level with leaders Chyasal Youth Club, while Saraswati are at the bottom after their second consecutive loss.

A version of this article appears in print on December 22, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

