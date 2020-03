Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Satdobato Youth Club defeated Shree Kumari Club 1-0 for their third consecutive victory in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Tuesday.

Dinesh Rai found the back of the nets in the 14th minute and the first-half solitary goal was enough for Satdobato to make it three in a row.

Rai was later adjudged the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

