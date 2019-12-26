SBL’s new branches

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Siddhartha Bank Ltd (SBL) formally inaugurated its branches at Rajmarg in Damak and Pathari in Jhapa and Morang districts respectively on Wednesday.

The bank had formally inaugurated its branches at Rajbiraj and Kalyanpur in Saptari district, Inaruwa in Sunsari district, Mahendra Chowk in Morang district and Kanchanbari on Tuesday.

The branches had been brought into operation earlier this year, as per a press statement. With an aim to increase people’s access to finance, SBL has been providing its services through 176 branches — including four extension counters, 101 branchless banking units, 197 automated teller machines (ATMs) and over 1,600 point of sales (PoS) machines.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

