Seven more Pakistani cricketers test positive for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Seven more players of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, in addition to three players who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease.
According a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players who tested positive are Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.
Along with the seven players, a support personnel too has contracted the infection as confirmed by the tests conducted under the initiation of the PCB in Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore on Monday.
On Monday, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were confirmed to have contracted the disease.
The players have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing by the PCB.
The shocking revelation has come at a time when the squad was ready to depart for Manchester for its England Tour.
SECOND update on Covid-19 testshttps://t.co/Zx3Qf8eJd5 pic.twitter.com/yu8p9YhEWO
— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 23, 2020
