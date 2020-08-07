Sevilla, Leverkusen cruise into Europa League quarter-finals

Five-times winners Sevilla made light work of AS Roma when first half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri gave them a 2-0 win over AS Roma and sent them into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.
Sevilla’s win, in a tie reduced to a single match played in Duisberg, Germany, after the first leg was called off at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, earned them a meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui’s side went ahead when Reguilon flew past Bruno Perez and scored with an angled shot which squeezed between goalkeeper Pau Lopez’s legs.
Roma, who finished fifth in Serie A after winning seven of their last eight games, appeared to be coming back into the match when Sevilla struck again.
The La Liga side broke up a Roma attack, Lucas Ocampos was set free down the right and pulled the ball back for En-Nesyri to turn into an empty net shortly before halftime. Roma had Gianluca Mancini sent off in stoppage time.
The last eight will be played in four German cities as part of the mini-tournament, with the final on Aug. 21 in Cologne.
A ninth minute penalty from Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a 1-0 win over Olympiakos which took them through 2-1 on aggregate in a tie played over two legs.
The Mexican also tried his luck with an outrageous rabona shot before halftime which flew over. However, the English Premier League side did not have it all their own way as they reached their first European quarter-final since 1972.
Olympiakos enjoyed 62% possession and had a goal by Mady Camara chalked off in the 28th minute after a long VAR review for offside against Youssef El Arabi in the build up.
Bayer Leverkusen also went through by beating Rangers 1-0 at home to complete a 4-1 aggregate win and earn a quarter-final against Inter Milan on Monday.
Moussa Diaby struck the winner in the 51st minute, controlling Charles Aranguiz’s through ball before thumping his shot into the roof of the net.
FC Basel completed the line-up when a late goal from Fabian Frei gave them a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to send the Swiss side through 4-0 on aggregate. They will face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...
Toll expected to rise as worker search rubble for missing Warehouses stored highly explosive material Shockwaves ripped off building facades, smashed homes Beirut mayor says Lebanon in grip of a "catastrophe" Government promises justice, orders port workers detained BEIRUT: Leba Read More...
WASHINGTON: Drugmakers will likely have tens of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in the early part of next year, Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases official, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, offering a more conservative view of the ramp up than some Trump administrat Read More...
New rule restricting entry into Singha Durbar doesn’t apply to those who seek urgent service Kathmandu, August 5 The Ministry of Home Affairs has restricted the general public from entering the country’s main administrative hub, Singha Durbar, due to the growing threat of COVID-19 inside the Read More...
KAILALI, AUGUST 5 Growing trend of constructing physical structures encroaching upon forest land in the vicinity of Godavari Municipality is on the rise. The municipality in Kailali district is the headquarters of the Sudurpaschim Province. This trend that started a few years ago, has intensif Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 Bidushi Yogmaya Ayurveda University Infrastructure Development Board Formation Order-2020, issued by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, stipulates a nine-member board under the chairmanship of a person appointed by the Government of Nepal. Its members includ Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 5 COVID-19 was detected in a government employee for the first time in Nepalgunj on July 27. A female staff working at the Banke Transport Management Office tested positive for the virus. Since then, employees in seven government offices have contracted the deadly virus in th Read More...
CHITWAN, AUGUST 5 Encroachment of the main city area of Bharatpur Metropolitan City and the canal of Narayani lift irrigation project has caused inundation of the city area. Construction of road in the area and building of structures by burying the canal has led to inundation in the city, said Read More...