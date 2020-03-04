Shahi bags historic victory

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 3

Sanil Shahi became the first Nepali boxer to register a win in the Olympic Games qualifying event today.

The 13th South Asian Games gold medal winning boxer, Shahi defeated Argen Kadyrbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 4-1 in the preliminary round bout of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying event for Asia-Oceania region in Amman.

Competing in the men’s lightweight (57-63kg) category, Shahi faced a 2-3 defeat in the first round before bouncing back against the top boxer from Kyrgyzstan. Shahi won the second round 5-0 and took the third one 10-9 to complete the split-decision victory.

Shahi will face Asia No 1 boxer Unmonov Bakhodur of Tajikistan in the second round bout on Thursday.

A total of six boxers will earn berths in the Olympics in this

weight category.

Another Nepali boxer, Minu Gurung will take on Im Aeji of South Korea in the preliminary round bout in women’s 57kg weight category event on Wednesday.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

