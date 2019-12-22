Sherpa clinches Monthly Medal trophy, maintains lead

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 21

Babu Sherpa won the ninth edition of the Surya Nepal Gokarna Monthly Medal here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Played under stroke play full handicap format, the eight-handicap amateur golfer carded three-under 69 to claim the nett section trophy. Devendra Bajgai finished second on count back after he was tied on twoover 74 with Jigmay Dongstetsang, who settled for second runner-up.

Wangchen Dhondup won the gross section award with the score of one-under 71, while his brother Tashi Tshiring was second at oneover 73. Sadbhav Acharya bagged the junior section trophy with the score of four-over 76 nett.

A total of 30 golfers took part in the tournament sponsored by Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd. Executive Committee Member of Gokarna Golf Club Pavitra Kumar Karki handed over the prizes to the winners of the event.

After the penultimate edition before the Club Championship finals, Babu Sherpa accumulated 325 points to maintain his lead in nett category, while Tendi Sherpa was second with 185 points. Joseph Nathan remained at the third position with 175 points, followed by Pradhumna Simkhada (170) and Dawa Sonam Sherpa (160).

In gross section, Wangchen Dhondup moved to the top of the table with 470 points, while Tashi Tshiring slipped to second position with 460 points. Vijay Shrestha Einhaus was third with 220 points, while Babu Sherpa (200) and Tashi Dong (195) are fourth and fifth respectively.

Likewise, Sadbhav Acharya continued to lead the junior section with 700 points, while Shaswat Pradhan was a distant second with 240 points. Ang Phurba Sherpa was third with 200 points, followed by Mayank Dahal (160) and Shreeyog Basnyat (40).

A version of this article appears in print on December 22, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook