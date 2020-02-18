Sherpa enter quarters

Himalayan News Service

NAWALPUR: Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club thrashed Birgunj Youth Club 5-1 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup Football Tournament here on Monday.

Tridev Gurung, Suraj Hamal, Bikash Rai, Stefen Aamir and skipper Man Bahadur Tamang scored one goal each for A division outfit Sherpa, while Krishan Shakya netted the consolation goal for Birgunj. In the one-sided match, Gurung opened the scoring for Sherpa in the 10th minute before Hamal doubled the tally in the 28th minute.

In the second half, Rai made it 3-0 in the 60th minute, while Aamir extended the lead in the 74th minute. Sherpa skipper Tamang completed the scoring in the 75th minute. Shakya scored the consolation goal for Birgunj in the 81st minute. Top two teams of the tournament, organised by Rhino Club, will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively.

On Tuesday, Indreni Ekikrit Bikash Kendra of Pokhara will face Abhishek Church of Nawalpur.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

