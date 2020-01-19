Sherpa, Tamang win

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Chhiring Sherpa won the men’s section title of the third Inter-college Sport Climbing Tournament here on Saturday. Sherpa came first in the Top Rope category with 14 holds in 47 seconds at the Kathmandu Sport Climbing Centre, finishing ahead of Ronak Upreti (13 holds in 32 seconds) and Suresh Tamang (13 holds in one minute and 23 seconds).

In women’s section, Bimala Tamang, Devika Pandey and Lhamu Sherpa claimed top three spots respectively.

A total of 21 climbers from 11 colleges took part in the tournament organised by Nepal Climbing Sport Association.

Top three players in both sections earned Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. National Sports Council Finance Department Chief Rishi Ram Pokharel and Mountain Sports Federation President Govinda Bhattarai handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on January 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

