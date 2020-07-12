Sloppy Barca grind out win over Valladolid to stay on Real’s heels

VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Saturday, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, firing into the net off the post after being played in by Messi, who now has 20 assists in the league to go with his 22 goals.
Yet Barca failed to build on their early advantage and were forced to grind out the victory in the second half as Valladolid took the game to them.
The win took second-placed Barca on to 79 points after 36 games, one behind Real Madrid who can restore their four-point advantage when they visit Granada on Monday.
Should Real beat Granada and follow that with victory at home to Villarreal on Thursday, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 2017.
Valladolid meanwhile are 14th on 39, seven above the relegation zone.
“It was a very difficult game against a team who know how to play well and did just that today. The hot conditions also complicated things for us but I’m pleased we won,” said match-winner Vidal.
“We knew that we’d have to work very hard and wouldn’t be able to maintain our pace throughout, we know we want to improve but we’ve kept ourselves in the title race that’s the important thing.”
Valladolid’s Turkish forward Enes Unal forced Barca’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stretch across goal and tip away his shot, moments after Kike Perez had missed the target from inside the area as the home side made a lively start after the break.
Ter Stegen was forced into action once again in added time to repel a shot from former Barca forward Sandro Ramirez as the visitors were left begging for the final whistle to arrive.
The scrappy victory followed Wednesday’s narrow derby win over Espanyol and their mesmerising 4-1 thrashing over Villarreal last week feels like an anomaly in a downward trend of performances from Quique Setien’s side.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
Roughly five hours after an internal email went out Friday to Amazon employees telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones, the online retailing giant appeared to backtrack, calling the ban a mistake. “This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," Read More...
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The users’ committee has begun the much-awaited reconstruction of Rato Machhindranath temple in Bungamati of Lalitpur. Chairperson of the users’ committee Amir Shakya said the reconstruction work began on July 6 after performing rituals of Kshama Puja. Shakya also sai Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 10 A COVID-19 infected woman, who is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Achham Hospital, has given birth to a baby. After they tested positive for the virus, the 25-year-old woman and her husband from Mallekh Rural Municipality, Kushkot, were admitted to the isolation w Read More...