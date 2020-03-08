Sorsorjeeradech beats Bajracharya in main fight

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 7

Faphayao Sorsorjeeradech of Thailand defeated Karan Bajracharya of Gymkhana in the main fight of the Gymkhana Fight Nights here at the Lord of the Drinks today.

A total of eight bouts — four each in boxing and muay thai — were played in third edition of the GFN, which is co-sanctioned by Nepal Boxing Association and Nepal Muay Thai Association.

In the main event of the competition, Bajracharya put up a brave show against Sorsorjeeradech before the Thai prevailed in the muay thai 60kg weight category bout.

Manish Daku Dangol of Gymkhana knocked out Indian boxer Shiv Kumar of Cross Train Fight Club in the 65kg boxing bout, which was the comain event. In other boxing fights, Puran Sunwar of Tribhuwan Army Club defeated Jenish Gurung of Pokhara in the 60kg bout, while Buddha Lama of Tikathali Boxing Club beat Robin Thapa of Gymkhana in the 55kg weight category fight. Likewise, Rabi Sunwar beat Pratik Tamang of Tikathali in the 75kg bout.

In muay thai bouts, Lakpa Sherpa of Rage Fitness defeated Sandeep Gurung of Gorkha Fight Academy in 60kg bout, while Koshish Shrestha of Rage Fitness beat Suman Ghising of Gorkha Fight Academy in 70kg weight category. Also, Deewez Piya of Gymkhana outplayed Santosh Khatri of Rage Fitness in 65kg bout.

The winners earned Rs 50,000 each, while others got appearance fee of Rs 25,000 apiece. Thai Airways, Yak & Yeti, Fonepay, KTM CTY and Nepal Mediciti were the sponsors and supporters of the event, organised by Gymkhana Muay Thai, Nepal’s first premium fitness centre.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook