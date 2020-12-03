South Africa to rest ex-skipper Du Plessis against England

CAPE TOWN: South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday.
The 36-year-old, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.
He joins injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the sidelines. Rabada suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the test series against Sri Lanka.
Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18.
Squad:
Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...
BEIJING: China's landing of its third probe on the moon is part of an increasingly ambitious space program that has a robot rover en route to Mars, is developing a reusable space plane and is planning to put humans back on the lunar surface. The Chang'e 5, the first effort to bring lunar rock Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has been released following widespread protest against the government. Main opposition NC leader Poudel had gone to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buldikhola, in Tanahun district before security personnel arrested him o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley registers 723 new cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,754,630 tests throug Read More...
India beat Australia by 13 runs to lose 2-1 in series Pandya made unbeaten 92, adds 150 with Jadeja Kohli becomes fastest to score 12,000 ODI runs CANBERRA: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored his highest one-day international score of 92 to set up a thrilling 13-run win for h Read More...
MADRID: Kyiv's Olympic Stadium was the scene of Zinedine Zidane's last stand as Real Madrid coach before resigning in stunning fashion in May 2018 and the arena could spell the start of the end for his second tenure after Tuesday's defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk. The 2-0 loss left Madrid potentially Read More...
NEW YORK: Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use in record time. Pfizer, with partner BioNTech SE, and rival Moderna ha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Owing to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, the Transport Management Offices across Kathmandu valley have decided not to conduct driving tests of new applicants. According to Sambar Bahadur Karki, Chief at Ekantakuna-based License Office, no decision has been made to initiate procedures Read More...