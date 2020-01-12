Spinner Binod Lama shines in Sudurpaschim win, team enter semis

Santosh Kafle

SUNSARI: Left-arm spin bowler Binod Lama took seven-wickets against Gandaki Province and propelled his team into last four of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament held in Inaruwa of Sunsari district, on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Gandaki Province elected to bat first before being bowled out for a meagre total of 64 runs inside 24 overs.

Left-arm spin bowler Binod Lama, who had grabbed four Malaysian wickets during quarter-final match, shined with the ball by taking seven scalps in the crucial fixture of Group D match at the Inaruwa stadium today. He was the pick of a bowler with 9.3-2-14-7.

Off-spinner Sher Malla grabbed two wickets and spearhead Bikram Thaguna chipped in with a wicket to fold opposition cheaply. In reply, Sudurpaschim Province cantered to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in 10.2 overs with more than 39 overs to spare.

Gajendra Bohara top-scored for Sudurpaschim with 34 runs and Khadak Bohara and Arun Airee remained not out on 16 and 10 runs respectively in a comfortable run chase.

Later, spinner Lama was adjudged man-of-the-match for his scintillating bowling performance.

With this victory, Sudurpachim have joined other teams — Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal Police Club and Province 3 — in the last four of the competition.

