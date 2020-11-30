Spurs return to summit with hard-fought draw at Chelsea

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur went back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday when they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw that left honours even between visiting manager Jose Mourinho and his one-time midfield lieutenant Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Blues.
The result took Spurs back to the summit above champions Liverpool on goal difference, with both sides on 21 points, two points ahead of third-placed Chelsea after 10 games.
Chelsea, who won three league titles under Mourinho, struggled to break through the disciplined defending of the well-marshalled Spurs side that was a hallmark of the Portuguese coach’s two spells in charge at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham looked more dangerous in the first half when they threatened on the break, pouncing on any error to flood forward at speed, but Chelsea had the best chances after the break.
Visiting right back Serge Aurier forced goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into a save with a fierce shot in the 15th minute, and left back Sergio Reguilon also stretched the hosts.
The home side – seeking to mark their 1,000th match under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich with a win – began the second period on the front foot as Spurs dug in.
Cheslea’s marauding right-back Reece James then swung in two dangerous crosses but striker Tammy Abraham failed to connect.
Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech shot high over the bar after a rare lapse by Spurs in the 67th minute. Fourteen minutes later, Mason Mount thought he had finally made the breakthrough, only to see his low drive tipped wide by keeper Hugo Lloris.
In added time, Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud was unable to capitalise on a headed back-pass error by Welsh defender Joe Rodon, who was otherwise impeccable on his Spurs debut, as the striker hit a tame shot straight at his France team mate Lloris.
Then it was Tottenham‘s turn to miss a chance to win when substitute Giovani lo Celso shot over in the final seconds.
A goalless draw was perhaps no surprise since both teams have focused on tightening up their defences, with each conceding only one goal in their previous four league games after some leaky performances earlier in the season.
Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell said the Blues were happy with a point after wht he called a “knife-edge” game.
“Points are crucial and neither team wanted to give the other side any points,” he told Sky Sports.
“We’d have loved to win the game at Stamford Bridge against our rivals but we needed to keep a clean sheet.”
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 The country’s sole secondary market witnessed a number of records broken in the trading week between November 22 and 26, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surging by 6.47 per cent or 115.13 points week-on-week to scale to a new peak. Opening at 1,778.12 p Read More...
DHARAN, NOVEMBER 28 Construction of a cold store in Sunsari’s Barahachhetra Municipality has reached the final stage, signalling an end to the plight of having to take local products elsewhere for storage. Sunsari’s Barahachhetra has developed wards in the plains and prioritised livestock Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 Gold and silver prices took a beating in the trading week between November 22 and 27, weighed down by resilient economic data, positive vaccine results and the start of the US presidential transition process. According to the rate list of Federation of Nepal Gold and Sil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme. Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of cr Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29 A masked artist dressed as Narsimha, the half-man and half-lion incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the god protector, performs Hiranyakashipu Vadh during the Kartik Pyakhan/ Kartik Naach at midnight on Saturday. Kartik Naach is a legendary dance of the Newars that began in the Read More...
DHANGADHI: The first day/night or floodlit cricket series of the country has started in Dhangadhi of Kailali district from Saturday. The cricket series organised by Shikhar Youth Club, Dhangadhi is being played at the cricket ground in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13. According to Annat Bo Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday demanded the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear program, as the Islamic Republic blamed Israel for a slaying that has raised fears of reignited tensions across the Midd Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...