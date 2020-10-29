Sub Rashford nets rapid hat-trick as United crush Leipzig

MANCHESTER: Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a superb quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germany’s RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in Champions League group H on Wednesday.
The striker, in the headlines recently due to his campaigning over free school lunches, showed he has not been distracted from his day job as he came off the bench with 27 minutes left and led United to an impressive victory.
Rashford is only the second United player to score a hat-trick as a substitute after his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did so against Nottingham Forest in 1999.
“I think the manager wanted me to up the tempo. That for us means going forward. There was definitely spaces there. We looked dangerous throughout and that we could score every time we went forward,” Rashford said.
“It was a real team performance. The ones who started did well and the substitutes did well too.”
Having won at Paris St Germain in their opening game, United are now in a commanding position in the group and are beginning to look like a squad with real strength in depth.
Solskjaer opted to leave Bruno Fernandes alongside Rashford on the bench and handed starts to Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek in midfield.
Mason Greenwood, also restored to the starting line-up, opened the scoring in the 21st minute, delivering a clinical finish after being slipped through by Pogba.
The VAR review suggested Greenwood may have been narrowly offside but the goal was allowed to stand.
Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals in last season’s competition, stuck in the game well and could have drawn level when Ibrahima Konate’s header was kept out by David De Gea.
Rashford came on for Greenwood in the 63rd minute and soon set about deciding the match.
The England striker raced on to a long ball from Fernandes to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, with the initial offside call being overturned on review.
Rashford made it 3-0 after Fred robbed Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial added the fourth from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by Sabitzer.
The hat-trick, inside 19 minutes, was completed in stoppage time when Rashford blasted home after good work from Martial cutting in from the left.
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...
Have earmarked 200 mln doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine COVAX alliance also has deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the W Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...
BAKU: Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency cited Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office as saying. The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, o Read More...