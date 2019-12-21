Subash Tamang rise from the ashes to glory

Mahesh Acharya

Kathmandu, December 20

The story of Subash Tamang’s rise from the ashes to glory is no less than a drama. In fact, it is a resolute struggle of a layman in breaking barriers into the rich man’s game — golf. At the age of 17, the double gold medallist of the 13th South Asian Games, Tamang is already a star. He bagged Nepal’s maiden gold medal in SA Games golf tournament and also led the men’s team to first position.

Tamang achieved the rare feat of winning two gold medals in a single meet, standing tall along with karateka Manday Kaji Shrestha and taekwondo player Ayasha Shakya. Swimmer Gaurika Singh later broke all records by winning four gold medals. The lean and thin underprivileged kid from a remote part of Lalitpur district — currently Konjyosom Rural Municipality, some 40 kilometres south of the capital — had already entered history books.

And the success did not come overnight. Born in a poor family, Tamang went through series of struggles and nightmares as well. At the age of nine, Tamang was sent to Kathmandu to help his mother’s younger sister in raising the new-born baby and that was a point from where he drew his path towards glory.

Tamang’s life took a decisive turn when he entered the Royal Nepal Golf Club, albeit for a different purpose. His cousin brother, Binod Tamang worked there and he was supposed to deliver food to him. But destiny had other ideas. RNGC Head Pro Deepak Thapa Magar offered Tamang a much-needed job — a ball boy. “He just nodded his head in acceptance and started the duty from the next day,” remembers Thapa Magar. Shy by nature and small in size, Tamang kept on picking up the ball for two years. He would hit the ball whenever he got chance and Tamang fell in love with the sport he had never heard of. “As a kid I was allowed to hit the ball and gradually I started enjoying it,” says Subash.

One fine day, Nepal Golf Association President Tashi Ghale saw Tamang hitting the ball at the RNGC driving range and he was impressed with the young boy’s swing. Ghale inquired about Subash with Thapa Magar and they decided to try him out in junior camp.

“Tamang had a good swing and I was amazed by his skills,” says Ghale. Tamang did well at the camp but his physique was something to worry about. “We provided him adequate food along with supplements and that worked,” says Thapa Magar.

The NGA allowed him to take part in amateur tournaments. Subash stood firm in almost every event he took part and that was enough for him to take a huge stride in his career. Impressed with his performance and dedication, NGA sent Tamang to various international tournaments and the golfer became a key member in the national team.

After the inclusion of golf in the 13th South Asian Games, Ghale wanted to field a strong team as he had announced to resign from the post in case of failure to win gold medal. The NGA nominated Thapa Magar and Army pro Dhana Bahadur Thapa as the coaches, while Australian PGA Instructor Kim Baldwin assessed the golfers a month before the SA Games.

The golfing fraternity was pinning hopes on Sukra Bahadur Rai and Tanka Bahadur Karki but it was Tamang who stole the show. “I think there are lots of turning points in my life. Going to Kathmandu with a different purpose to getting a job of ball boy at the RNGC and then getting picked up by Tashi sir for junior camp all carry significant importance,” says Tamang. “I believe the success in SA Games has given me a new life,” he adds.

Now Tamang wants to do two things apart from playing golf — build a house for his parents and give proper education to younger brother Arjun. “I want to build a house first as my parents are facing a lot of problems in the hut,” says Subash. “And I want my brother study in a boarding school so that he can lead a better life,” he adds. “If I complete these responsibilities, I can focus on my career. After playing for the country as an amateur golfer for few more years, I will try my hands in the Indian Tour and beyond.”

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

