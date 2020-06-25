Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The National Sports Council on Wednesday appointed its board member Sudil Shahi as the head of the National Table Tennis Training Centre in Lainchaur.

Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal handed over the appointment letter to Shahi at his office and hoped he would not leave any stone unturned for the overall development of table tennis.

As per the appointment letter, Shahi will be responsible of foreseeing the activities of table tennis at the covered hall and also look after the maintenance of the facility which got facelift during the 13th South Asian Games held from December 1-10 last year.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook