TAC thrash CYC 3-0; BBC and SC share points

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chyasal Youth Club at Dashrath Stadium and move three points clear at the top of the table, on Monday.

After seven round of games, TAC lead the 14-teams table on 16 points with five wins, draw and loss.

Although CYS held TAC to a goalless draw in the first half, however, the departmental team responded with three goals in the other half as skipper Bharat Khawas, Nawayug Shrestha and Santosh Tamang notched goals to clinch all-important three points for the team.

Similarly, Brigade Boys Club (BBC) and Saraswoti Youth Club (SYC) played a dour goalless stalemate and shared a point each at the ANFA Complex ground in Satdobata today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook