Three Star defeat Satasidham

Jhapa, February 20

Ruslan Three Star Club advanced to the final of the third Satakshi Gold Cup Football Tournament here today.

Three Star defeated hosts Satasidham Sporting Club 3-1 in the first semi-final match of the tournament. Ananta Tamang, Ashok Khawas and skipper Bikram Lama scored one goal each for Three Star, while Padam Bhattarai netted the consolation goal for the home team.

After a goalless first half, Ananta Tamang opened the scoring for Three Star in the 59th minute when he headed home following a corner from Mikchen Tamang. Three Star doubled the tally a minute later after Satasidham goalkeeper Manoj Pradhan spilled an attempt from Ashok Khawas and allowed the ball roll into the goal. Three Star skipper Bikram Lama put the issue beyond doubt with his team’s third goal in the 82nd minute. Satasidham earned a penalty two minutes before time and Padam Bhattarai scored from the spot for the consolation goal for the home side. Ananta Tamang of Three Star was named the player of the match and he earned Rs 10,000.

Earlier, Sanjog Rai of Three Star ended up with a high shot in the seventh minute, while Satasidham defender blocked Lal Rammawia’s attempt in the 25th minute. At the other end, Satasidham’s Roshan Thamsuhang wasted a chance in the ninth minute and Three Star goalkeeper Purna Chemjong punched out Manish Thapa’s 35-yard shot in the 44th minute.

Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions San Miguel Machhindra Club will take on runners-up Tribhuvan Army Club in the second semi-final match on Friday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

