Titans face Rhinos in final today

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 27

Biratnagar Titans will play against Chitwan Rhinos in the final of the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here at the Pokhara Stadium on Saturday.

The Titans made it to the final after beating Butwal Blasters by 21 runs in the eliminator match on Thursday, while the Rhinos took direct entry into the championship match as the table toppers by winning all five matches in the league round.

The Rhinos, led by former national team skipper Paras Khadka, remained unbeaten in the league round and are the hot favourites to win the title. They had defeated the Titans by 18 runs in the league round. The Rhinos had faced a three-wicket loss against Pokhara Paltan in the final of the previous edition.

The Titans, who were staring early exit with just one win in four matches, made a dramatic entry into playoffs after they defeated the Blasters by four wickets in the last match. They needed to chase down the 134-run target set by the Blasters inside 12.2 overs and the Titans did it in 11.4 overs to pip Kathmandu Golden Warriors and Expert Dhangadhi Blues in net run rate.

The Titans accumulated four points and they advanced to the playoffs at the expense of Gyanendra Malla’s Warriors. Despite having four points, the Blues were already out of the playoffs race as they were below Warriors in net run rate.

The winners of the premier Twenty20 tournament will receive Rs 2.7 million, while the runners-up will get one million rupees.

A version of this article appears in print on December 28, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook