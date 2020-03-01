Tiwari edges past Basnyat

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 29

Rabindra Tiwari won the title of the Pilot Golfers Amateur Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Played under stableford 3/4 handicap format, Tiwari claimed the trophy on count back after he was tied on 37 points with Kanchan Basnyat.

The seven-handicap amateur Tiwari scored 19 points on the back nine, while five-handicapper Basnyat had 18 points. Along with the trophy, Tiwari received return ticket to Sharjah from Air Arabia.

Tashi Dong won the gross section award on count back after he was tied on 36 points with Tashi Tshiring. The winner was separated on the count of last six holes after they had the same score of 18 points on the back nine.

Dong emerged victorious with 12 points on the last six holes, while Tshiring came second with 11 points.

Tshiring, who carded five birdies, got the most birdies award.

Arshiya Banu bagged the women’s section title with 22 points, while Nareshwor Gurung came first in senior section with 36 points and Ashray Basnyat was the winner of junior category with 25 points. Dorjee Sherpa and Ashish Sherchan won the closest-to-the-pin and longest drive awards respectively.

The tournament is organised annually as a tribute to first Nepali commercial pilot Badri K Shrestha. Capt Deepak Thapaliya, Capt Rabindra Purush Dhakal, Capt Vijay Pratap Singh and Sabita Shrestha (daughter Badri K Shrestha) are the main sponsors of the tournament, while Rara Noodles, Himalayan Bank, Foodmandu and Lumbini Bikash Bank are the co-sponsors. A total of 86 golfers took part in the tournament.

The main tournament, Pilot Golfers NPGA Classic, fourth event under the Surya Nepal Golf Tour will start on March 2.

Around 40 pros and 10 amateurs will compete in the 54-hole tournament that carries a cash purse of 500,000. The first round will be played at Gokarna Golf Club, while the second and final rounds will be held at Royal Nepal Golf Club. Top three pros will earn Rs 90,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.

