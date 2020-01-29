Triveni claim title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA: Triveni Club of Lamjung defeated Adarsha Youth Club of Kaski 2-0 in the final of the Gandaki Province Chief Minister Cup League Football Tournament here at the Bhandardhik grounds on Tuesday.

Asmin Gurung and Navaraj Gurung scored a goal each for Triveni. A total of nine teams took part in the tournament organised by Province League Committee under the auspices of Kaski FA. Along with the trophy, Triveni received Rs 500,000, while runners-up Adarsha got Rs 300,000. Sumit Shrestha of Adarsha was declared the best player of the tournament and he also received the best midfielder’s award.

Likewise, Triveni trio Akash Ranabhat, Anjan Devkota and Navaraj Gurung were adjudged the best goalkeeper, defender and forward respectively.

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung and All Nepal Football Association President Karma Tsering Sherpa among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on January 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

