Unfit for Australia, fit for IPL: Rohit injury intrigues many

NEW DELHI: Confusion lingered over Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury after the opener, considered unfit for India’s upcoming tour of Australia, turned up for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday.
India will leave for Australia later this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-test series and Rohit has been omitted because of the injury which kept him out of Mumbai’s previous four matches.
The Mumbai Indians captain took many by surprise when he returned for their inconsequential match against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite his team having already secured a playoff place.
When asked at the toss if he was fine, Rohit said “Yeah, looks like that.”
Rohit made only four and, after their 10-wicket loss, was asked again if his hamstring was fine.
“Yeah, absolutely,” the 33-year-old said. “I was happy to be back, it’s been a while. I was going through some tough times but, again, good to be back.
“I’m looking forward to play a few more games here and then see what happens. Always nice to be on the ground doing what I love to do so very happy about it.”
Hours before the match, Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said in an interview that Rohit had a hamstring tear and should take it easy.
His view echoed that of India coach Ravi Shastri who last week said Rohit risked aggravating injury.
The BCCI’s handling of the issue has baffled the fans.
“There should be a separate CBI enquiry on Rohit Sharma injury,” tweeted an amused fan, referring to Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s federal investigating agency.
BERGAMO: Liverpool striker Diogo Jota netted his first hat-trick for the club as they thrashed Atalanta 5-0 with a blistering performance in the Champions League on Tuesday to go five points clear at the top of Group D after three straight wins. Atalanta's mauling was the worst home defe Read More...
MANCHESTER: Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joao Cancelo were on target as Manchester City made it three wins out of three in Champions League Group C with a 3-0 win over Olympiakos at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves City three points clear of Porto at the top of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3 The Patan High Court today issued an interim order to Nepal Police asking it not to arrest rapper Samir Ghising aka ‘VTEN’ over the content of his songs. In its order the court has said that police could investigate the singer if he is found indulged in any criminal o Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3 The Government of Nepal should act without delay to implement the National Human Rights Commission’s recommendations, particularly those concerning Nepal’s obligation to investigate and prosecute those accused of serious abuses, Human Rights Watch and the International C Read More...
PANCHTHAR, NOVEMBER 3 Panchthar’s Muwa waterfall is slowly developing as a major tourism spot. The waterfall lies in Phalelung Rural Municipality and separates wards 5 and 6 More and more tourists are visiting the site nowadays after the two wards, came up with a concrete plan to promote the wa Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3 Hundreds of poor people were served meals today at Khula Manch despite the order from Kathmandu Metropolitan City to stop distributing free food in the open grounds. The local government had issued an order asking police to stop distribution of food in the open space. But Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3 A new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School was jointly inaugurated via video-conferencing yesterday by representatives of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local representatives, including stude Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 3 The Government of Japan today announced foreign recipients of the 2020 Autumn Imperial Decorations. Former minister of foreign affairs of Nepal Ramesh Nath Pandey is among this year’s foreign recipients. In recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the rela Read More...