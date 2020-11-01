Walker’s homecoming strike gives Man City 1-0 win at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD: Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday with Kyle Walker scoring against his boyhood club to extend the home side’s winless start to the Premier League season to seven games.
Walker, who was raised in Sheffield and came through the Blades’ youth system, marked his 100th league appearance for City with a goal in the first half and refused to celebrate.
The 30-year-old full back collected the ball outside the box and let loose an angled low drive into the bottom corner that skidded across the wet turf and beat the outstretched hand of Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
“I’m happy to get on the scoresheet… United are well drilled and it’s a tough team to come and break down but luckily I came up with a goal, through the bodies,” Walker told BT Sport.
“My mum and dad live here, so if I celebrated I’d probably get a lot of stick. I’m a Sheffield United fan, so I couldn’t.”
Ferran Torres, leading the City line in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, had the opportunity to double the lead from long range when Ramsdale came racing off his line but his effort was hit straight at the goalkeeper.
But despite their domination, City could not make their numerous chances count.
United nearly levelled in the 70th minute when Sander Berge shrugged off two defenders in a mazy run to the byline before a pull-back into the box, only for John Lundstram to fire his shot over the crossbar.
The result moved City up to seventh in the standings, two points behind league leaders Everton, while United languish in 19th with just one point.
“We played very well. We struggled for goals given the chances we created,” City boss Pep Guardiola said.
“They had one clear chance, no more than that. It was our third game away in seven days, so we are in a better position now, two games before an international break.”
